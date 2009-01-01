Just had a new pump put on my 2015 RXT 260 via warranty due to a pump vein exploding and destroying the pump... (and of last season, was winterized post repair) I stuck it in the water 2 days ago and used it... I got wet both front and back when I used the iBr.. that's never happened.. I put the ski on the lift and it was 50% full of water. I drained it out and found that I'm back filling through the bailer hoses.. (they are zip tied up high) I would drag it back to the dealer but they are 2 hours away... they had me look to see if there was 2 plastic straws, sticking out of the pump nozzle, there are none... they are telling me that, that will cause the water to come in and they are mailing me 2 straws...
I'm told they just push in...
1. can those 2 small plastic straws actually make that difference?
2. do I just push them in? How can they stay under that kind of pressure, just being stuck in a hole... they don't screw in I'm told?