Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/650 conversion hull repair and upgrade. #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 622 550/650 conversion hull repair and upgrade. I purchased this pump swap hull from StandUpGuy23 back in 2013 and its been an awesome ski, but I found some fiberglass issues a few weeks ago that needed to be addressed.



The back of the right tray rail had some cracks and the rear exhaust looked like it had a seal failure.



After getting the hull gutted, I removed the thru hull bearing and the unused 1-1/2" PVC rear exhaust line to install a 1-7/8" aluminum one.



I found water in the hull and the foam was soaked. Luckily being in West Texas, that moisture will be sucked out fairly quickly. Also the drive shaft tube running to the pump had a few cracks in it.



So for the game plan... Going to removed the rear hull extensions, but leave the inside vertical pump wall where the ride plate meets the hull, re-glass the back of the hull where the extentions were, install the new aluminum exhaust line, refill the side exhaust hole. Installing another tube into to drive shaft thru hole and doing a shaft fill in the pump.



Waterfly tubbies are removed for use on another ski and have a set of Prowatercraft ones to go on.



Have a Prowatercraft 550 Force hood on the way along with one of their new carbon fiber poles when they finish them, a 650 pump stuffer and a 650 ride plate.



Upgrading the motor to a new bottom end and a Newmiller hot rec port top end. This is a basic rec port but with the lower sleeves worked in a close couse design set for Max power at 7250 rpm.



Installing a MSD 4270 total loss with custom made modules. ( Thanks to everyone who has posted the MSD module resistance specs! )



I'm also doing a deep strake mod.



Ski before work started.

Don't have a lot to post now, but will keep the thread updated as I go.

Any advice as I go would be appreciated. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 09:25 AM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



