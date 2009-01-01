pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:47 AM #1
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    38
    Posts
    30

    ZXI Impeller Removal

    I'm in the process of rebuilding the pump on my 02 ZXI 1100. I have the impeller tool, and in trying to get it off yesterday, no amount of yanking, banging, or swearing could get it to budge.

    There is a little bit of moisture in/around the bearings, as well as some light surface rust on the splines where the tool goes in. It's making me wonder if there's some rust on the thread of the impeller/shaft, or if it's just the years of torquing itself down while riding that has it bound up tight.

    Is there any way to get penetrating oil to the threads, or do I just keep working at it and praying it comes off before something breaks?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:49 AM #2
    camper4lyfe
    camper4lyfe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie camper4lyfe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    38
    Posts
    30

    Re: ZXI Impeller Removal

    I'm seeing an impeller holder mentioned in the shop manual as well, and I've found a couple online, but I'm not paying $100 for a tool I'll use once or twice. I could potentially make one, but I could use some specifics as to what it's actually holding/how it works. Any input on that front?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 