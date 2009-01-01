Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI Impeller Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 38 Posts 30 ZXI Impeller Removal I'm in the process of rebuilding the pump on my 02 ZXI 1100. I have the impeller tool, and in trying to get it off yesterday, no amount of yanking, banging, or swearing could get it to budge.



There is a little bit of moisture in/around the bearings, as well as some light surface rust on the splines where the tool goes in. It's making me wonder if there's some rust on the thread of the impeller/shaft, or if it's just the years of torquing itself down while riding that has it bound up tight.



Is there any way to get penetrating oil to the threads, or do I just keep working at it and praying it comes off before something breaks? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 38 Posts 30 Re: ZXI Impeller Removal I'm seeing an impeller holder mentioned in the shop manual as well, and I've found a couple online, but I'm not paying $100 for a tool I'll use once or twice. I could potentially make one, but I could use some specifics as to what it's actually holding/how it works. Any input on that front? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules