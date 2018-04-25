Ok so I recently inquired a 93 gets sea doo.
It had no problem starting right up
But the compression was 125 in the front cylinder and 135 in the rear. So I decided to pull the top end. And found these light grooves in the positions and cylinder walls. So no I plan to replace them. I well also be rebuilding the carb. But I'm curious what might of caused this.
Thanks for any feedback.
20180425_070138.jpg20180425_070151.jpg20180425_070119.jpg20180425_065918.jpg20180425_065904.jpg20180425_065852.jpg20180425_065702.jpg