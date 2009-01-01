|
STX 1100 DI EMM in Australia
Hi guys.
I have recently bought a 2003 STX 1100 DI over here in Australia.
I got it relatively cheap, as it had "known" electrical issues.
Long story short, they "repaired" the injector components in the EMM and the injectors still don't fire. No click and no voltage on the injectors.
KADIAG gives me error code 51, 52 and 53 which is an open injector circuit for all three injectors.
Does anyone have any more ideas on how to test the circuit and exclude the EMM?
And then I have seen a few 2000 EMM's floating around on Ebay but do not know if I can use them in the 2003 version.
Does anyone have an idea?
Cheers
Tim
