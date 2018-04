Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hold seal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location Northern Wisconsin Age 30 Posts 95 Hold seal Where can I get a good hood seal? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 257 Re: Hold seal They’re discontinued and no longer made by Kawasaki. Gotta get creative.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Napa Age 34 Posts 2,555 Re: Hold seal Really???? Try watcon through here John zigler.

I've bought them in the past year. Buy 91+, it's a betterdeal. . "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

