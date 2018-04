Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: True Cad Red Top Drop Trim #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,286 True Cad Red Top Drop Trim This one has a long cable because it came out of a HX so it will fit everything. It works perfectly and has a strong spring that snaps back better then others like it. It does not have the white plastic nut that it came with so I included a stock one. $175 shipped in the US only. Attached Images IMG_8823.jpg (83.6 KB, 4 views)

