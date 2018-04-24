Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 545 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse? Title says it all.



My old 95 XP 717 had a 7.5A Fuse that was in the white electrical box.



This 96 XP has an 800, and looks like it has two different electrical boxes. The white one up front, and a smaller black one in the back.



I took a picture of what looks to be a missing fuse. Can anyone tell me if this is where the 7.5A fuse is on this craft? And if it is, indeed, a 7.5A rated fuse?



Any help is greatly appreciated! Attached Images 20180424_173959.jpg (3.62 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,284 Re: 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse? That is where the 7.5 VTS fuse goes unless it's where the 15 amp fuse goes that runs the front box. Normally the VTS red wire has a white stripe on it and the power wire to the front box does not. It looks like that one sat in water once and someone re-wired it. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 545 Re: 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse? Thanks for the response!



Thanks for the response!

The ski still double beeps when the key is put on the DESS sensor - so would that logically infer that the front e-box has power? And therefor, this empty fuse socket would be the 7.5A VTS one?

