pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:09 PM #1
    lordx
    lordx is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Syracuse, NY
    Posts
    545

    96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse?

    Title says it all.

    My old 95 XP 717 had a 7.5A Fuse that was in the white electrical box.

    This 96 XP has an 800, and looks like it has two different electrical boxes. The white one up front, and a smaller black one in the back.

    I took a picture of what looks to be a missing fuse. Can anyone tell me if this is where the 7.5A fuse is on this craft? And if it is, indeed, a 7.5A rated fuse?

    Any help is greatly appreciated!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:13 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3,284

    Re: 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse?

    That is where the 7.5 VTS fuse goes unless it's where the 15 amp fuse goes that runs the front box. Normally the VTS red wire has a white stripe on it and the power wire to the front box does not. It looks like that one sat in water once and someone re-wired it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:21 PM #3
    lordx
    lordx is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Syracuse, NY
    Posts
    545

    Re: 96 XP 800 - VTS Clicking when button pressed - where is the 7.5A Fuse?

    Thanks for the response!

    The ski still double beeps when the key is put on the DESS sensor - so would that logically infer that the front e-box has power? And therefor, this empty fuse socket would be the 7.5A VTS one?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. lordx

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 