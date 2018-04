Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SL 750 NO SPARK! Turns over without lanyard. Any help appreciated! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 545 SL 750 NO SPARK! Turns over without lanyard. Any help appreciated! Title says it all..



This SL 750 cranks the engine even with no safety lanyard attached - and it makes me wonder if that has something to do with the no spark.



There is no spark even with the safety lanyard in.



Is this a common issue?



Engine cranks fine, and compression tests fine. Bought 3 new BR8ES plugs - Poured fresh Truefuel into the carbs and cylinders - but without spark - going nowhere!



