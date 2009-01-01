|
|
-
Top Dog
Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrester 44 Mik
Very clean, used an hour or 2. Comes with correct length, high nickel, stainless cap screws.
( screws were $1.00 a piece )
For 44mm to 46mm mikuni. ( bore is 46mm ).
$30.00 shipped 48 US
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules