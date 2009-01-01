pxctoday

  Today, 03:18 PM
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1,961

    Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrester 44 Mik

    Very clean, used an hour or 2. Comes with correct length, high nickel, stainless cap screws.
    ( screws were $1.00 a piece )
    For 44mm to 46mm mikuni. ( bore is 46mm ).

    $30.00 shipped 48 US
