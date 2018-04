Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 F15X Turbo Blue/White under 100 hours #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Posts 31 2008 F15X Turbo Blue/White under 100 hours Looking to sell my 2008 Honda Aquatrax Jetki.



Runs great will come with a aluminum trailer do not have the title for the trailer.



Looking for 8000



Located in Methuen MA 01844



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules