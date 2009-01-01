HYDRO TURF MAT KIT FOR YAMAHA (99-04) XL1200 LTD, (ALL YEARS) XL800, (ALL YEARS) XLT1200, (ALL YEARS) XLT800
Ht784 yellow camo cut waffle with 3m $70 shipped
Ht784 yellow camo cw 3m.jpg
Ht784 blk on blue cut diamond with 3m $70 shipped
Ht784 blk on blue cd 3m.jpg
Ht784 blk on lime green cut diamond with 3M $70 shipped
Ht784 blk on lime green cd 3m.jpg
Ht784 blk on lime green cut diamond $60 shipped can include can of glue for $70
Ht784 blk on lime green cd.jpg
Ht784 lime green cut groove $60 shipped can include can of glue for $70
Ht784 lime green cg.jpg
open for offers also.