I was working on my friends Seadoo jet boat (2001) with a 951 Carbed engine that I can't seem to get the bog out of. Before I started working on it it had the same issue. It won't get up on plane and if you give it too much throttle it will die. It will start right up again but die if given too much throttle. I noticed one cylinder was 10 psi lower than the other. Found two different sized pistons in it. (1mm and .5mm over) I replaced the top end with new pistons and bored cylinders. Cleaned the carbs with new Mikuni kits. Set pop off to 20 psi and put the engine back in. Unfortunately it has the same issue.
I let it sit on the trailer on the boat ramp for about a half hour and played with the throttle in the water. When you try to get over about 3000 rpm in the water on the trailer it will die. Bring the throttle back down to idle and it pops right off. If I play with the choke under load I can get it to rev higher under load. I mean that I cut off a little air. This makes me think it is getting air from somewhere else. Maybe crank seals?? I have the low speed jets set to 1 1/2 turns out. I adjusted them to be more open (2 turns) but it didn't really make a difference. I never checked the reed valves closely either. Could this be related. I was hoping not to have to pull the engine again. Any help would be greatful...
Thanks.