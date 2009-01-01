Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo 951 bogging issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 38 Seadoo 951 bogging issue I was working on my friends Seadoo jet boat (2001) with a 951 Carbed engine that I can't seem to get the bog out of. Before I started working on it it had the same issue. It won't get up on plane and if you give it too much throttle it will die. It will start right up again but die if given too much throttle. I noticed one cylinder was 10 psi lower than the other. Found two different sized pistons in it. (1mm and .5mm over) I replaced the top end with new pistons and bored cylinders. Cleaned the carbs with new Mikuni kits. Set pop off to 20 psi and put the engine back in. Unfortunately it has the same issue.



I let it sit on the trailer on the boat ramp for about a half hour and played with the throttle in the water. When you try to get over about 3000 rpm in the water on the trailer it will die. Bring the throttle back down to idle and it pops right off. If I play with the choke under load I can get it to rev higher under load. I mean that I cut off a little air. This makes me think it is getting air from somewhere else. Maybe crank seals?? I have the low speed jets set to 1 1/2 turns out. I adjusted them to be more open (2 turns) but it didn't really make a difference. I never checked the reed valves closely either. Could this be related. I was hoping not to have to pull the engine again. Any help would be greatful...



Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,006 Re: Seadoo 951 bogging issue Did you replace the o rings on the seats? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules