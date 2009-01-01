|
WTB SXR800. Located in Sacramento but willing to travel
As the title states I am looking for an SXR. I have had 2 ('03 and '09) but have been without one for a few years and it's time for another. Needs to be a black-bottom ('05 and up) and prefer as close to stock as possible, I am in Rocklin (east of Sacramento) but am willing to road-trip it for the right ski (all of CA, OR, NV, AZ etc.). Best way to contact is call/text at 925-389-1903.
Thank you!
