'89 650 SX ($1000) & '94 750 SX B Pipe, Twin Carb ($1800) - Cape Cod, MA
Get ready for summer with these stand up jet skis for sale with/without trailer. Both look and ride mean with that sweet 2-stroke scream. Priced for FAST SALE. Time to thin the herd and let others enjoy these PWCs.
1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - $1000 (multi-color)
1994 Kawasaski 750 SX, with B pipe - $1800 (white)
Custom trailer with Saab Axle - $500
