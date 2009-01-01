Hello, I will be dropping a 650sx motor in a 750sx hull.
Why you ask? Because my brother & I went 50/50 on buying this 750 mainly for the motor and the PJS mod pipe for our other builds so we have no use for the 750 hull. My friend just recently bought a 650sx motor with nothing to drop it in so I told him we will put it in the 750sx until he gets his other ski together.
Overview
How will this work? I will be setting the ski up for dual cooling & will be using a 750sx stock exhaust system that has been dried out. A bracket will have to be made up for the electronics to be mounted to the ski.
IMG_5507.JPGIMG_5508.JPGIMG_5509.JPG