|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650 motor in a 92' 750sx hull
Hello, I will be dropping a 650sx motor in a 750sx hull.
Why you ask? Because my brother & I went 50/50 on buying this 750 mainly for the motor and the PJS mod pipe for our other builds so we have no use for the 750 hull. My friend just recently bought a 650sx motor with nothing to drop it in so I told him we will put it in the 750sx until he gets his other ski together.
Overview
How will this work? I will be setting the ski up for dual cooling & will be using a 750sx stock exhaust system that has been dried out. A bracket will have to be made up for the electronics to be mounted to the ski.
IMG_5507.JPGIMG_5508.JPGIMG_5509.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules