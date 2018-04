Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 ebox grommets #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 40 Posts 153 JS550 ebox grommets Putting together a ski and ebox from parts only to find I'm missing the rubber grommets that the start / stop wires poke through.



Best I can tell they only ever came assembled on the start wires or rev limiter. https://www.partzilla.com/catalog/ka...0-b1/handlebar



Anyone have a source or replacement for these?



