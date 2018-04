Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 Yamaha superjet 701 rn standup #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 602 2009 Yamaha superjet 701 rn standup Super clean

2009 Yamaha superjet for sale

Carbs just rebuilt and t handle carb adjusters just install

carbon tech reeds

Blowsion 0 degree bars and black aluminum throttle lever

Worx intake grate helps with hookup

R&d exhaust stuffer adds 1-2 mph



5200 willing to ship anywhere

beach kart not included in sale 2009 superjet.jpg Last edited by jdmforlife; Today at 11:33 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules