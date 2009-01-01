Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 GTS Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Maryland Age 28 Posts 3 1997 GTS Issues Hi guys, I recently purchased a 1997 GTS with the 717. It starts fine out of the water, but will bog a bit when I give it gas. But when I put it in the water, it wont even start. I've replaced the gas, cleaned the carb out and have a rebuild kit on the way. All the old tempo lines have already been replaced as well as a new inline filter and plugs.



I've seen people talking about this happens when the crank seals start to wear, I'm really hoping this isn't the issue.



Anyone have any clue on whats going on? I still have my pop-off pressure gauge from my old ski so I'm going to check that. It does look like the carburetor has been rebuild once before.









#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,707 Re: 1997 GTS Issues I don’t know about the worn crank seals. But how many hours are on this ski? Consider a crank rebuild? How about a cold compression test? What are those numbers?



I would start with a complete fuel system rebuild to include the fuel/water separator o-ring that connects to the fuel selector valve. Unscrew the bowl and use a pick to pull the o-ring that can cause air leaks. Use only genuine Mikuni parts along with the needle & seat valves for the carbs. Be sure to clear the passageways in the carbs because debris can clog the circuit and cause headaches. Be sure to adjust the carbs and sync them up. If the oil injection is connected.I would strongly suggest changing out the 3/32” oil injection lines as well as the crankcase breather and feed lines from the oil tank(8mm & 12mm Lines) along with the oil filter. Download the manual and read up on how to bleed the oil injection system as well as the other systems on the ski. Also check the exhaust coupler for holes or squeeze it to check for softness. It’s located between the end of the exhaust pipe and the water box.



Other items:



1.) Is the pump clear of debris

2.) Use a feeler gauge(Long one) and check the gap between the edge of the impeller and the wear ring(should be less than 1mm

3.) Take a flashlight and inspect the trailing edges of the impeller and it’s condition



I use OSDparts.com for a lot of OEM parts. Just use the parts catalog with the exploded views of your model in the manual or it might be a separate download and type in the part number and that site will bring it up immediately. Some OEM parts have been upgraded and it's basically one stop shopping there for allnparts Sea Doo. They're located in Mansfield, Ohio and they have fast shipping with competitively priced OEM parts, specialty tool rentals for your Sea Doo and easy to navigate website.

