Thread: 1997 GTS Issues

Hi guys, I recently purchased a 1997 GTS with the 717. It starts fine out of the water, but will bog a bit when I give it gas. But when I put it in the water, it wont even start. I've replaced the gas, cleaned the carb out and have a rebuild kit on the way. All the old tempo lines have already been replaced as well as a new inline filter and plugs.
I've seen people talking about this happens when the crank seals start to wear, I'm really hoping this isn't the issue.
Anyone have any clue on whats going on? I still have my pop-off pressure gauge from my old ski so I'm going to check that. It does look like the carburetor has been rebuild once before.