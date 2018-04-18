pxctoday

  Today, 02:25 AM
    nofear_m33
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Austria
    Posts
    66

    ** Benelli Engine Jetski S8 R8 **

    Benelli S8 / R8 Engine for Sale !!!

    Engine comes with:

    Exhaust, ECU, Injection, Wiring Harness with Relais and Fuses, Starter Motor, Voltage Regulator, Ignition Coils, Sensors

    Euro 790.-
    USD 950.-

    20180418_201455.jpg20180418_201443.jpg
