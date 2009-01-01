Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440 cooling lines problem? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Age 18 Posts 4 JS 440 cooling lines problem? So my recently bought 1982 js440 wasnt pissing out the side like it should and this was causing it to have a real trouble starting in water. It flows plenty of water to the exhaust but when i took off the line to check if it was blocked there was a lot of crusty stuff (probably rust) down in there and it looked like this little metal resister of some sort? Is that supposd to be there to force more water into the exhaust? Or can i just put new line in and forget about it? Not really sure what to do i dont want to just put new hose in and have my exhaust burn my gas tank because its not getting enough water. This is the orignal exit line off the head from facotry by the way. If anyone has replaced this before please tell me if you had any problems just putting in straight waterline with no resistors on the piss port. Thanks! Last edited by CARSON.G; Yesterday at 10:35 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

