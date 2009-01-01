Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cover Recomendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location lake hopatcong Age 27 Posts 3 Cover Recomendations Looking to get new covers for a couple stand ups and sit downs, would like the covers to match. Also looking for recommendations on high quality brands. The skis are on a lift by a dock so there is no shade or protection where they are stored.



Regards,

Robbie #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,984 Re: Cover Recomendations https://www.covercraft.net/cartlink/...t&prod_id=pswc



First hand review- Great quality, fit and durability. Prices have gone up but what hasn’t aside from compensation? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 54 Posts 147 Re: Cover Recomendations I have a "sealskincover" and it sets out yr round. Have had sense about this time last yr. It has faded some but it's water tight and fits pretty good. Has a 10 yr warranty and is twice the fabric weight as others. Cost was $130. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

