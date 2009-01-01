|
|
-
Cover Recomendations
Looking to get new covers for a couple stand ups and sit downs, would like the covers to match. Also looking for recommendations on high quality brands. The skis are on a lift by a dock so there is no shade or protection where they are stored.
Regards,
Robbie
-
Re: Cover Recomendations
https://www.covercraft.net/cartlink/...t&prod_id=pswc
First hand review- Great quality, fit and durability. Prices have gone up but what hasn’t aside from compensation?
-
Re: Cover Recomendations
I have a "sealskincover" and it sets out yr round. Have had sense about this time last yr. It has faded some but it's water tight and fits pretty good. Has a 10 yr warranty and is twice the fabric weight as others. Cost was $130.
