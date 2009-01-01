pxctoday

  Today, 08:25 PM #1
    rbabb524
    rbabb524 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Location
    lake hopatcong
    Age
    27
    Posts
    3

    Cover Recomendations

    Looking to get new covers for a couple stand ups and sit downs, would like the covers to match. Also looking for recommendations on high quality brands. The skis are on a lift by a dock so there is no shade or protection where they are stored.

    Regards,
    Robbie
  Today, 08:37 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Posts
    11,984

    Re: Cover Recomendations

    https://www.covercraft.net/cartlink/...t&prod_id=pswc

    First hand review- Great quality, fit and durability. Prices have gone up but what hasn’t aside from compensation?
  Today, 09:38 PM #3
    Dave in DE
    Dave in DE is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dave in DE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    54
    Posts
    147

    Re: Cover Recomendations

    I have a "sealskincover" and it sets out yr round. Have had sense about this time last yr. It has faded some but it's water tight and fits pretty good. Has a 10 yr warranty and is twice the fabric weight as others. Cost was $130.
