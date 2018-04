Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997' Seadoo GSX 60 original hours #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 330 1997' Seadoo GSX 60 original hours 97' Sea doo GSX for sale, 60 original hours. Cosmetically in great condition except for seat, foot mats, and handlebar pad. Both gauges work. Engine needs top end. Compression is 152 psi MAG. 50 psi PTO. Ski does run. Just replaced all fuel lines. Comes with Triton Elite single aluminum trailer. No title on ski or trailer. Ski was kept inside storage unit most of it's life. Only used in freshwater.



$1400 obo.



Located in RDU area of NC.



Will sell ski without trailer.



























































