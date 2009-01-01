So i just bought a js440, all original (from what i know) and super clean. Out of the water it will start and run fine most of the time but sometimes it needs to be cranked for about 30 secounds before it will start. However the other day when i took it to the lake for the first time it started one time in the water (took about a minuete of cranking with the thorttle open before it actually started) but once it started it ran great, kicked *** for about 5 mins of riding, good throttle response and plenty of power (providing its only a 440). Once i stopped to fix my shorts and life jacket it refused to start. Cranked it on and off for about 2 minutes and it just wouldnt catch like it did before so i gave up before i burned out the starter. Brought it back and pulled it out of the water and it started up with hesitation but rode fine for another fun rip but when i stopped again. It wouldnt start and at that point i killed the battery.Took it home disappointed and put it up in the graudge (now dry) and it started up in about 30 seounds no problem as usual??? Im thinking water is possibly going into the engine through the cooling port on the exhaust? Im new to PWC engines so im not to sure but im really familiar with motorcycle and car engines so i know my way around. Any advice would help. Thanks!