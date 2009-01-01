pxctoday

  Today, 02:19 PM #1
    CARSON.G
    CARSON.G is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Age
    18
    Posts
    2

    1982 js440 not starting in water

    So i just bought a js440, all original (from what i know) and super clean. Out of the water it will start and run fine most of the time but sometimes it needs to be cranked for about 30 secounds before it will start. However the other day when i took it to the lake for the first time it started one time in the water (took about a minuete of cranking with the thorttle open before it actually started) but once it started it ran great, kicked *** for about 5 mins of riding, good throttle response and plenty of power (providing its only a 440). Once i stopped to fix my shorts and life jacket it refused to start. Cranked it on and off for about 2 minutes and it just wouldnt catch like it did before so i gave up before i burned out the starter. Brought it back and pulled it out of the water and it started up with hesitation but rode fine for another fun rip but when i stopped again. It wouldnt start and at that point i killed the battery.Took it home disappointed and put it up in the graudge (now dry) and it started up in about 30 seounds no problem as usual??? Im thinking water is possibly going into the engine through the cooling port on the exhaust? Im new to PWC engines so im not to sure but im really familiar with motorcycle and car engines so i know my way around. Any advice would help. Thanks!
  Today, 02:37 PM #2
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    5,941

    Re: 1982 js440 not starting in water

    If it's an 82, and all original, you should rebuild the carbs, and go through the fuel system. Crank seals are probably leaking, too. You should really tear it down, and start from scratch. If you don't do it now, you'll be doing it later, and it will cost you more, at that point.
  Today, 02:48 PM #3
    CARSON.G
    CARSON.G is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Age
    18
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1982 js440 not starting in water

    It has really low hours on it. Orignal owner only used it a handful of times and put it away in 1990. Im the secound owner and it runs great when it does...
  Today, 02:52 PM #4
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,321

    Re: 1982 js440 not starting in water

    Quote Originally Posted by CARSON.G View Post
    It has really low hours on it. Orignal owner only used it a handful of times and put it away in 1990. Im the secound owner and it runs great when it does...
    in that case the rings have probably seized to the piston lands and it has low compression, do a compression test to confirm ..
