WTB: stock 440 exhaust expansion chamber, elbow and manifold w/hardware
Just as the title says, I'm looking for a late model stock 440 expansion chamber (the stainless welded one - I don't need the resonator), the factory elbow and the factory manifold (vertical outlet) in decent enough condition. Also, I need the mounting hardware (really only one of the longer bolts) that connect the manifold to the jug.
Please be able to send pictures and let me know an asking price.
Thanks!
