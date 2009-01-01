Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Wave Venture problem please help!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location GA Age 31 Posts 1 1995 Wave Venture problem please help!!! Hello all and thanks in advance for the help.



I purchased a 95 wave venture 700 a couple weeks ago. The guy said it ran fine last year. It wouldn't crank when he sold it to me unless I poured gas in the spark plug hole.



Long story short.... I took carb completely off did a carb rebuild with new gaskets filters etc. (didn't replace needle and seat or the high or low speed jets). Put it in the water fires right up bogs pretty bad when you get on the throttle. It would run pretty good at half throttle but still had a stutter every now and then.



Checked plugs and they were BLACK and OILY (I figure running rich). I changed plugs, same result.

Took carb off again and went through it again. removed and cleaned adjustment screws (air/fuel adjustments?) Put them back to factory settings (5/8 out LS, 5/8 out Mag HS, and 1-1/8 HS PTO). This was WAY in from where they were set (they were like 2-3 turns out).



I also bought a cheap compression test from Harbor Freight. It showed 100 psi on each cylinder..... exactly 100 psi on each. From what I've read it should be 140-150, but Ive also read the HF compression testers read low and wrong... Its kinda odd that they both read exactly the same to be 50 psi off?



I put carb back on and put more new spark plugs in and ran it with no air filter or flame arrestor. Still ran like crap. Pulled Plugs now they are dry and ashy looking (lean?) I adjusted the air/fuel mixture screws (counter clockwise slightly) and it ran just a little better maybe, but it wasn't great. It started raining so I tied it up.

.

Please help! Am I wasting time adjusting with the carbs? Should I just trust the HF compression tester and put top end in it?



