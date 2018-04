Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X4 R&D Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Toledo, OH Age 34 Posts 57 X4 R&D Parts Hey everyone, I am downsizing my jetski stable, and these parts will no longer be needed.



1. Brand New R&D Ride Plate, in the packaging for a 1995 XP800 - $100

IMG_0832.jpg





2. Used R&D Ride Plate - $65

IMG_0837.jpg



IMG_0838.jpg





3. Like new R&D Trim Tabs (0-Degree) - $100

IMG_0833.jpg



IMG_0834.jpg





4. Like New R&D Intake Grate - $100

IMG_0835.jpg



IMG_0836.jpg



I honestly can't remember if the trim tabs or intake grate ever saw water, or were even installed. They might have been new and just never installed. They look new. If you have any questions, please let me know. PM, or Post here.



Prices include shipping in the US. I will ship overseas if needed, at buyers expense. PayPal accepted. 1997.5 GSXL | 1996 XP | 1995 XP800 x2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules