  Today, 08:26 AM
    jetskiyer
    750 big pin engine complete in Mi

    Doing an engine swap in my stand up
    and considering selling my big pin 750 (1998) motor out
    of it. Complete with carbs, starter, ignition (Ebox out of sit down)
    No exhaust. This is a good running motor, all stock. Also have jet pump for sale (stock prop). Not set on a final price (please dont lowball me).
    leave an offer. Still in the ski so you can hear it run. Willing to ship on your dime.
  Today, 09:05 AM
    ericmorrill
    Re: 750 big pin engine complete in Mi

    Pics help sale
  Today, 09:28 AM
    mmcahow
    Re: 750 big pin engine complete in Mi

    also a price
