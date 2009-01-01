|
|
-
750 big pin engine complete in Mi
Doing an engine swap in my stand up
and considering selling my big pin 750 (1998) motor out
of it. Complete with carbs, starter, ignition (Ebox out of sit down)
No exhaust. This is a good running motor, all stock. Also have jet pump for sale (stock prop). Not set on a final price (please dont lowball me).
leave an offer. Still in the ski so you can hear it run. Willing to ship on your dime.
-
Top Dog
Re: 750 big pin engine complete in Mi
-
Resident Guru
Re: 750 big pin engine complete in Mi
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)
- 2strokesmoke
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules