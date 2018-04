Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB - 550/750 conversion parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 32 Posts 49 WTB - 550/750 conversion parts looking for PUMP conversion parts! just picked up the pump kit... looking for the remaining bits to go along with it. let me know what you have!



1. 86-95 X2 Driveshaft

2. Kawasaki 750-800 pump (750zxi pump cannot be used)

3. 650sx turn nozzle

4. 750sx intake grate (stock or aftermarket) Last edited by jlunde; Yesterday at 11:50 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Waxhead Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules