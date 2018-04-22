|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
FS Mikuni BN44 1990 550SX NEW
I have a new never used Mikuni BN44 off of a 1990 Kawasaki 550SX. This was removed before ski was ever started so no gas has been run thru it.
I opened it up for inspection & all rubber part's are like new & it comes with the stock flame arrestor setup complete with bolts. $100 shipped 48 US
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules