  Today, 07:27 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,044

    FS Mikuni BN44 1990 550SX NEW

    I have a new never used Mikuni BN44 off of a 1990 Kawasaki 550SX. This was removed before ski was ever started so no gas has been run thru it.

    I opened it up for inspection & all rubber part's are like new & it comes with the stock flame arrestor setup complete with bolts. $100 shipped 48 US
