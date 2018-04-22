pxctoday

  Today, 06:02 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    8,642
    Blog Entries
    5

    VF2 Replacement Reeds for Yamaha 62t Cases 701 760

    Cleaning out the garage and came across 2 sets of brand new VF2 replacement reeds for Yamaha 701/760. 2 bags x 4 reed petals each = enough for a Yamaha 2-cylinder. I bought these brand new as spares after installing VF2 reeds in one of my 62t bottom end motors. Never used them. List price on the labels is $59.95 per set. Will sell both sets for $80 shipped (con US only). I take Paypal. Can post pictures later if needed.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 07:31 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    8,642
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: VF2 Replacement Reeds for Yamaha 62t Cases 701 760

    20180422_115604.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
