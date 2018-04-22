|
VF2 Replacement Reeds for Yamaha 62t Cases 701 760
Cleaning out the garage and came across 2 sets of brand new VF2 replacement reeds for Yamaha 701/760. 2 bags x 4 reed petals each = enough for a Yamaha 2-cylinder. I bought these brand new as spares after installing VF2 reeds in one of my 62t bottom end motors. Never used them. List price on the labels is $59.95 per set. Will sell both sets for $80 shipped (con US only). I take Paypal. Can post pictures later if needed.
