Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Carbed 951 $1000 Shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,283 New Carbed 951 $1000 Shipped This is from a dealer and I got it because one of the bolt holes on the bottom of the case broke during shipping. Nothing to do with integrity or how the engine bolts in the ski just one of the bolts they attach to the shipping crate. It's all OEM and standard bore. These factory rebuilt shortblock assemblies (290094702) list for over $1500. Shipped to a US address only. Attached Images IMG_8802.jpg (92.5 KB, 10 views)

IMG_8802.jpg (92.5 KB, 10 views) IMG_8803.jpg (90.9 KB, 10 views)

IMG_8803.jpg (90.9 KB, 10 views) IMG_8805.jpg (49.0 KB, 9 views)

IMG_8805.jpg (49.0 KB, 9 views) IMG_8799.jpg (73.9 KB, 10 views)

IMG_8799.jpg (73.9 KB, 10 views) IMG_8807.jpg (56.1 KB, 10 views)

IMG_8807.jpg (56.1 KB, 10 views) IMG_8801.jpg (62.7 KB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules