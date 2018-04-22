Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R Haas big pump bolt in kit for sale $250.00 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,356 R Haas big pump bolt in kit for sale $250.00 As stated in the title this will put a 750 pump into your 440-550 or 300SX, I got this kit from Robin specifically for my 300SX so a ride plate is not included.



The kit goes for $350.00 from R Haas with a ride plate so I am knocking off $100.00, it comes with everything picture, detailed instruction and the template.



Shipping will be $13.65 and will go USPS in a medium priority shipping box. For payment I accept paypal only.



I have decide to go a different route and graft an X2 pump tunnel into my ski so this is no longer needed. Attached Images IMG_20180422_132533.jpg (841.1 KB, 0 views) Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

