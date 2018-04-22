pxctoday

  Today, 03:11 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,356

    R Haas big pump bolt in kit for sale $250.00

    As stated in the title this will put a 750 pump into your 440-550 or 300SX, I got this kit from Robin specifically for my 300SX so a ride plate is not included.

    The kit goes for $350.00 from R Haas with a ride plate so I am knocking off $100.00, it comes with everything picture, detailed instruction and the template.

    Shipping will be $13.65 and will go USPS in a medium priority shipping box. For payment I accept paypal only.

    I have decide to go a different route and graft an X2 pump tunnel into my ski so this is no longer needed.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

