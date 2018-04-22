As stated in the title this will put a 750 pump into your 440-550 or 300SX, I got this kit from Robin specifically for my 300SX so a ride plate is not included.
The kit goes for $350.00 from R Haas with a ride plate so I am knocking off $100.00, it comes with everything picture, detailed instruction and the template.
Shipping will be $13.65 and will go USPS in a medium priority shipping box. For payment I accept paypal only.
I have decide to go a different route and graft an X2 pump tunnel into my ski so this is no longer needed.