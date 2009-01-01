Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tigershark/Thundercat interchangeability #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 238 Tigershark/Thundercat interchangeability Well after spending a few hours researching the topic, I have come up more confused then when I started. I'm hoping to get a complete data base of which parts from which motors both sleds and skis that interchange with little to no modifications. I know for a fact tundercat 900 and Tigershark 900 pistons interchange with no mods as I have done this, but I currently have two dead 1000 Tigershark triples I'm trying to bring back.

Will thundercat 1000 cylinders and pistons interchange? I have read alot about people using Tigershark 900/1000/1100 cylinders on their sled motors. I'm looking to figure out every possible combination of sled/ski engine parts. Sled parts are generally cheaper. Will 1100 shark cylinders fit a 1000 cat case? Will a thundercat 900 crank fit a shark 900 case? 1000 cat pistons in 1000 shark cylinders? Ect. Thanks for any info, I hope we can get make this a complete data base since no such list exists currently. Thanks guys. Last edited by Associated98; Today at 03:06 PM . Own:

99' TS770R

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

