  Today, 03:06 PM
    Tigershark/Thundercat interchangeability

    Well after spending a few hours researching the topic, I have come up more confused then when I started. I'm hoping to get a complete data base of which parts from which motors both sleds and skis that interchange with little to no modifications. I know for a fact tundercat 900 and Tigershark 900 pistons interchange with no mods as I have done this, but I currently have two dead 1000 Tigershark triples I'm trying to bring back.
    Will thundercat 1000 cylinders and pistons interchange? I have read alot about people using Tigershark 900/1000/1100 cylinders on their sled motors. I'm looking to figure out every possible combination of sled/ski engine parts. Sled parts are generally cheaper. Will 1100 shark cylinders fit a 1000 cat case? Will a thundercat 900 crank fit a shark 900 case? 1000 cat pistons in 1000 shark cylinders? Ect. Thanks for any info, I hope we can get make this a complete data base since no such list exists currently. Thanks guys.
    Own:
    99' TS770R
    98' TS1000R
    97' Daytona 1000
    97' Daytona 1000
    Owned:
    94' Montego (my first) sold
    95' Daytona sold
    95' Daytona parted out
    95' Barracuda sold
    96' Montego sold
    96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold
    96' Monte Carlo 900 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed.
