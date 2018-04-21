62t Cased - as pictured. A bit rough, but should clean up- All I did was run through dishwasher. One starter bolt is wrung off - $150 Shipped
62T Cylinder - Motor had a sized piston not sure why- 80MM - $60 shipped
38 MM carbs and manifold (not pictured) - $150 Shipped
Full 62t electrics - working when pulled off two weeks ago - as you can see the stator is a bit rough and there was some corrosion in box -has all the connections (off a 95 Raider) $175 Shipped
20180421_172147.jpg20180421_173650.jpg20180421_173642.jpg20180421_173214.jpg20180421_172801.jpg20180421_172233.jpg20180421_172221.jpg20180421_172210.jpg20180421_172206.jpgstatot.jpg