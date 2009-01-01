|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
750 sxi electrical nightmare.
Hey guys I have a 96 sxi no motor mods at all. Last season I was running it and it died. No spark. I've sinced, replaced the cdi, whole stator, spark plugs. Still getting no spark. When I hold the start button down, I get one tiny little spark as I let off and that's it. The only thing I could possibly think is the start/stop switch. Is there a way to test it? Everything is wired exactly how it was when it was running.
Help please :/
-Zak
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 sxi electrical nightmare.
Have you disassembled the start and stop switches to you make sure the internal contacts aren’t corroded?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules