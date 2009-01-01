pxctoday

  Today, 03:36 AM #1
    Zak_149
    Zak_149 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Zak_149's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Southern Cal
    Age
    20
    Posts
    47

    750 sxi electrical nightmare.

    Hey guys I have a 96 sxi no motor mods at all. Last season I was running it and it died. No spark. I've sinced, replaced the cdi, whole stator, spark plugs. Still getting no spark. When I hold the start button down, I get one tiny little spark as I let off and that's it. The only thing I could possibly think is the start/stop switch. Is there a way to test it? Everything is wired exactly how it was when it was running.
    Help please :/
    -Zak
    1990 650sx
    1996 750sxi
  Today, 06:17 AM #2
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii is offline
    PWCToday Guru Jim_ii's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    468

    Re: 750 sxi electrical nightmare.

    Have you disassembled the start and stop switches to you make sure the internal contacts aren’t corroded?
