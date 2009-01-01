Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 sxi electrical nightmare. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 47 750 sxi electrical nightmare. Hey guys I have a 96 sxi no motor mods at all. Last season I was running it and it died. No spark. I've sinced, replaced the cdi, whole stator, spark plugs. Still getting no spark. When I hold the start button down, I get one tiny little spark as I let off and that's it. The only thing I could possibly think is the start/stop switch. Is there a way to test it? Everything is wired exactly how it was when it was running.

Help please :/

-Zak 1990 650sx

Have you disassembled the start and stop switches to you make sure the internal contacts aren't corroded?

