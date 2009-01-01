Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 SeaDoo GTX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Sacramento Posts 1 1997 SeaDoo GTX Hello Everyone,

I bought this ski and it was dumping oil into the cylinder, pulled it all apart and replaced crank. Now it won't even react when I install the Dess key. Everything looks good, all fuses all grounds are good, replaced the Dess post because I wasn't getting any volts when I tested it and that didn't help. What i really need to know is what is the cycle of functions for these things. I have power to the solenoid in the black box but that's it. How does MPEM get power or the gauges for that matter. If I don't suspect the Dess post and all grounds/fuses are good, what's my next step? Even if I press the start button 5-6 times I get nothing. I did remove and clean oil/fuel tanks and they are about 1/2 full with everything plugged back in. Thank you

