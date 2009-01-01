Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Coffman Gen 3 pipe water routing #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 45 Posts 2,573 650 Coffman Gen 3 pipe water routing Hey guys I thought I had the right routing for the water on my Coffman but I have seen others have it a diff way. In my setup the hose barb that is straight up I have water off the top of the head feeding it. The rear 90' hose barb I have running to the stinger and the front side 90' barb I have going to the pisser Others have the straight barb going to a pisser the rear going to stinger and the front has the feed off the head. Which one is correct?





















1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

