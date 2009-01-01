pxctoday

  Today, 02:48 PM
    seadoobutch787
    seadoobutch787 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home seadoobutch787's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2,573

    650 Coffman Gen 3 pipe water routing

    650 Coffman Gen 3 pipe water routing

Hey guys I thought I had the right routing for the water on my Coffman but I have seen others have it a diff way. In my setup the hose barb that is straight up I have water off the top of the head feeding it. The rear 90' hose barb I have running to the stinger and the front side 90' barb I have going to the pisser Others have the straight barb going to a pisser the rear going to stinger and the front has the feed off the head. Which one is correct?










    Kawasaki-X2-650-650sx-Sx-Coffman-Coffmans-Aftermarket.jpg
    Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 02:48 PM.
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
