Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Footwear for Stand UPS? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 29 Footwear for Stand UPS? What are you guys wearing on your feet for riding stand up?



water shoes or will any normal part of light sneakers like Converse work?



thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Georgia Posts 9 Re: Footwear for Stand UPS? If you google jet ski shoes theres a few lists of options. I use water shoes because normal suede shoes get waterlogged and dont grip as well Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules