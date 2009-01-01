Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx rebuild wiseco pistons break in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 42 Posts 10 650sx rebuild wiseco pistons break in Just having last minute worry reading the good bad and the ugly new crank reboard cylinder new crank seals gaskets i had them at .005 clearance now i hear go .006 to .008 i guess run it at 25 to 1 LET IT WARM UP ride it no more than half throttle for 2 tanks hoping to not get wiseco ash trays . i live in michigan water is like maybe 45 degrees run it one hose for a few mins then take it to the lake? or just wait for warmer water? Thanks for your help. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 42 Posts 10 Re: 650sx rebuild wiseco pistons break in Any good suggestions would be greatly helpful ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules