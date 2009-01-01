|
|
-
650sx rebuild wiseco pistons break in
Just having last minute worry reading the good bad and the ugly new crank reboard cylinder new crank seals gaskets i had them at .005 clearance now i hear go .006 to .008 i guess run it at 25 to 1 LET IT WARM UP ride it no more than half throttle for 2 tanks hoping to not get wiseco ash trays . i live in michigan water is like maybe 45 degrees run it one hose for a few mins then take it to the lake? or just wait for warmer water? Thanks for your help.
-
Re: 650sx rebuild wiseco pistons break in
Any good suggestions would be greatly helpful ?
