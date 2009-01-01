Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb js440 parts - steering cable, exh mani, ss 15* imp, other stuff too #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location SE Florida Age 27 Posts 6 Wtb js440 parts - steering cable, exh mani, ss 15* imp, other stuff too Heyo, got a 1980 js440 rebuild in progress. Need some parts to finish her up. Figured I'd check here before going to the fleabay.



I'm located in Stuart, Florida. Have paypal otherwise.



Need a steering cable badly. Really badly



Id snag an aftermarket exh manifold for the right price. Had a couple bolts break off in my stocker. Would rather upgrade than dump more time into the stock one. Extra manifold bolts too if someone has them.



Would also like a 15* stainless impeller if someone has one.



Need some fresh engine mounts also.



Have the stock spark arrestor, would also like to upgrade that.



Im sure im forgetting some items I need. Will update the list as I remember things.





I have a decent amount of parts to barter with. Have a nice condition js440 handle pole and pole mounting bracket(still on the hull). Have an extra beat up engine hood. Have a stock ride plate, a few stock alum impellers, impeller housing with good vanes. Have a whole extra hull('79, no title) it's pretty beat up tbh, but it's going in the landfill after I scavenge parts if no one wants it.



Also have cash. Lmk what you guys have! Last edited by Freakshow; Today at 10:23 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules