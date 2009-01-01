|
Wtb js440 parts - steering cable, exh mani, ss 15* imp, other stuff too
Heyo, got a 1980 js440 rebuild in progress. Need some parts to finish her up. Figured I'd check here before going to the fleabay.
I'm located in Stuart, Florida. Have paypal otherwise.
Need a steering cable badly. Really badly
Id snag an aftermarket exh manifold for the right price. Had a couple bolts break off in my stocker. Would rather upgrade than dump more time into the stock one. Extra manifold bolts too if someone has them.
Would also like a 15* stainless impeller if someone has one.
Need some fresh engine mounts also.
Have the stock spark arrestor, would also like to upgrade that.
Im sure im forgetting some items I need. Will update the list as I remember things.
I have a decent amount of parts to barter with. Have a nice condition js440 handle pole and pole mounting bracket(still on the hull). Have an extra beat up engine hood. Have a stock ride plate, a few stock alum impellers, impeller housing with good vanes. Have a whole extra hull('79, no title) it's pretty beat up tbh, but it's going in the landfill after I scavenge parts if no one wants it.
Also have cash. Lmk what you guys have!
