MECHANICS SPECIAL!!!! 2008 STX15F Kawi.
I have a 2008 Kawasaki stx15f that I put a long block out of a ultra lx in. ski is complete but I can't seem to get it to fire. Lx motor broke the cam chain tensioner, I replaced it checked the cam timing. but something is not right. It backfires so I'm assuming timing is still off some how. No more time to play with this project.. $ 800 or best offer and it's yours!!!
