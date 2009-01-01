Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MECHANICS SPECIAL!!!! 2008 STX15F Kawi. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 61 Posts 405 MECHANICS SPECIAL!!!! 2008 STX15F Kawi. I have a 2008 Kawasaki stx15f that I put a long block out of a ultra lx in. ski is complete but I can't seem to get it to fire. Lx motor broke the cam chain tensioner, I replaced it checked the cam timing. but something is not right. It backfires so I'm assuming timing is still off some how. No more time to play with this project.. $ 800 or best offer and it's yours!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules