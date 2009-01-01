Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12x No Oil Pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 44 Posts 17 F12x No Oil Pressure Just got my 2005 F12x back together tonight, got started, but have a new issue. Background: Bought last year as a non-running, corroded mess salt machine. Good compression but would not crank due to corroded fuse box and bad main relay. 101hrs. Pulled engine, replaced manifold, freed up slightly stuck turbo, replaced and lubed wastegate, put on new oil hoses and all O-rings. Also pulled, cleaned, and lubed up entire harness.



So tonight my new battery showed up and it fired right up. Nice feeling. But immediately it got a bottom end clack/tap. Goes up and down with RPM. Of course I cut it off quick. Sure sounds like lack of oil.



More info: I had the oil tank off to clean out silt, and put in new oil cooler O-rings and transfer tube O-rings also. Pulled the oil pump, cleaned the screens, everything back together the way it came apart. Is there something obvious that I could have messed up with oil pump? Or a priming procedure that you would recommend?



Also, when I had the engine out, oil was thoroughly drained. I ended up putting exactly 5 quarts into it. Sitting perfectly level on a stand in my garage. Clue: Now there is nothing on the dipstick now. Wondering where it went to.....There are no leaks into the hull.



I think Im missing something stupid, or I messed up something under that oil tank.



Any thoughts would be appreciated.



Thanks,

Kevin Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules