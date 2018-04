Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jettribe "Best of the West" Rd 1 & 2 IJSBA Western States Nationals Entry List #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 741 Jettribe "Best of the West" Rd 1 & 2 IJSBA Western States Nationals Entry List Official Entry List 2018 Jettribe "Best of the West" Series Rounds 1 & 2 The Blue Water Resort & Casino Western States Nationals - May 4 & 5



Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors

Pro Am Ski GP Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim



Pro Am Ski Stock Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim



Pro/Am R/A Stock Charlie Martinez Buena Park 9 Kaw Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe, Jet Re-Nu, IPD Graphics

Pro/Am R/A Stock David Palmer Newport Beach,CA 23 Sea Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Riva Racing, Leo King Racing, Future Life TV



Novice R/A Stock Akira Tanaka Torrance, CA #470 Kaw Tanaka & Associates, MKS Engineering,



N/A Runabout Arteen Kharrat 4



Women's R/A Renee Hill Riverside, CA #22 Yam Yamaha, Dean's Team, Jettribe Racing, Wiseco Performance Products, K & N Performance Filters, Jettrim, Pro Watercraft, RIVA Racing, IPD Graphics, Worx Racing, Works H20 Designs, Fly Racing, Skat-Trak, Boysen Engineering, Jet Re-Nu, Nickerson Performance, ODI, Gasket Tech, Ryno Power, ADA Racing



Novice Ski Stock Jonathan Phan Laguna, CA #901 Kaw 1Ten Racing, Jettribe Racing, Pure Watersports, Renato's Italian Rest., Prowatercraft Racing, Prolific Autosport

Novice Ski Stock Erik Anderson Fallbrook, CA #82 Yam Ck# 2775 Saturday Only



Women's Ski Lites Stevie Bascom LHC, AZ #365 Yam KMG racing, Sun Solutions Glass Tinting,*C57 Racing, Arnold’s Service Co., Gasket Technology, Pro Watercraft, Jet Pilot, PWC doctor

Women's Ski Lites Aryana Thayer LHC, AZ #831 Kaw BP Concepts, GoFastUS, PeformancePWC.com, The Boat Brokers RV & Classic Cars, R & D, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Level Tile, Ryno Power



Women's Ski Ltd. Rachael Cummings El Segundo, CA #701 Kaw Electric Beach Wagons

Women's Ski Ltd. Kayoko Del Pardo Las Vegas, NV #6 Kaw Accountable Courier Services, Momars World, Team Trouble, Navi Racing



Masters Ski GP Jack Flynn Long Beach, CA #78 Kaw

Masters Ski GP Glenn Powell Colo Springs, CO #621 Kaw Barista Espresso

Masters Ski GP Charles Anderson LHC, AZ #55 Kaw Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop

Masters Ski GP Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull IPD, GoFastUS, Jettrim, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop, Klipper 212, Parker Oil



Masters Ski Lites Duane Bascom LHC, AZ #365 Kaw KMG racing, Sun Solutions Glass Tinting,*C57 Racing, Arnold’s Service Co., Gasket Technology, Pro Watercraft, Jet Pilot, PWC doctor



Am Vets Ski GP Jason Carlton Acton, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning



Am Vets Ski Lites Jason Carlton Acton, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning

Am Vets Ski Lites Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull IPD, GoFastUS, Jettrim, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop, Klipper 212, Parker Oil



Am Ski Lites Joey Morneault Las Vegas, NV #901 Yam High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Hydro-Turf, Jet Pilot, Jet Lift, Nelson Suites, Epic Ind., LM Printshop, Competitive Crankshaf, DASA Racing

Am Ski Lites Tyler Hill LHC, AZ #22 Yam Yamaha, Dean's Team, Jettribe Racing, Wiseco Performance Products, K & N Performance Filters, Jettrim, Pro Watercraft, RIVA Racing, IPD Graphics, Worx Racing, Works H20 Designs, Fly Racing, Skat-Trak, Boysen Engineering, Jet Re-Nu, Nickerson Performance, ODI, Gasket Tech, Ryno Power, ADA Racing

Am Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking

Am Ski Lites Jonathan Phan Laguna Niguel, CA #110 Yam 1Ten Racing, Jettribe Racing, Pure Watersports, Renato's Italian Restaurant, Prowatercraft Racing, Prolific Autosport



Am Mod Ski Lites Joey Morneault Las Vegas, NV #901 Yam High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Hydro-Turf, Jet Pilot, Jet Lift, Nelson Suites, Epic Ind., LM Printshop, Competitive Crankshaf, DASA Racing

Am Mod Ski Lites Andrew Cecere Hermosa Beach, CA RKT Oth

Am Mod Ski Lites Tyler Hill LHC, AZ #22 Oth Yamaha, Dean's Team, Jettribe Racing, Wiseco Performance Products, K & N Performance Filters, Jettrim, Pro Watercraft, RIVA Racing, IPD Graphics, Worx Racing, Works H20 Designs, Fly Racing, Skat-Trak, Boysen Engineering, Jet Re-Nu, Nickerson Performance, ODI, Gasket Tech, Ryno Power, ADA Racing



Blaster Spec Anthony Areballo Diamond Bar, CA #418 Yam Brothers 4 X 4, Daniel's Cachetes



Sport Spec Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Yam

Sport Spec Charles Anderson LHC, AZ #55 Sea Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop

Sport Spec Hunter Dunn Huntington Bch, CA #99 Yam IPD Graphics, High Speed Industries, Mom & Dad, Fly Racing, Raceline Wheels, PCI Race Radios, Jettrim, Skattrals, Bomber Eyewear, JC Racing

Sport Spec Anthony Areballo Diamond Bar, CA #418 Yam Brothers 4 X 4, Daniel's Cachetes

Sport Spec Tommy Bonacci Costa Mesa, CA #201 Yam Quakeysense, Yamaha, Bomber Eyewear, Maxima Oil



Sport GP Jack Briscoe Herriman, UT #76 Kaw 10 Racing, Lizard Skinz, Jettrim, C4 Performance

Sport GP Hunter Dunn Huntington Beach, CA #99 Yam IPD Graphics, High Speed Industries, Mom & Dad, Fly Racing, Raceline Wheels, PCI Race Radios, Jettrim, Skattrals, Bomber Eyewear, JC Racing

Sport GP Tommy Bonacci Costa Mesa, CA #201 Yam Quakeysense, Yamaha, Bomber Eyewear, Maxima Oil

Sport GP Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking



Vintage 550 Ski Wyland Reden Fallbrook, CA #24 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jet Re-Nu, Jettrim, Impros, Havasu Watercraft, Rhaas Products, Line-loc at KaliProtectives, Designline, moncoproducts, aquanutz, sunsetsigndesigns, maulerracing, TJ Rider 1

Vintage 550 Ski Peyton Hill Corona, CA #48 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, RHAAS, So Cal Bee Co.*

Vintage 550 Ski Charles Sims Lake Elsinore, CA #109 Kaw KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber

Vintage 550 Ski Josh West Temecula,CA #258 Kaw Wetsuits, Thor MX, IPD Graphics

Vintage 550 Ski Tommy Bonacci Costa Mesa, CA #12 Kaw Quakeysense, Yamaha, Bomber Eyewear, Maxima Oil

Vintage 550 Ski Jason Rivera Chino, CA #38 Kaw KMG Racing, Bomber Eyewear, G & J Aircraft, Rivera Trucking

Vintage 550 Ski Kollin Renner Temecula,CA #9 Kaw Throttle Junkie



Vintage X2 Stock Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Yam



Vintage X2 Open Jacob Acosta Garden Grove, CA #8 Circuit Jet Sports, Hydro-Turf

Vintage X2 Open Hayden Item Discovery Bay, CA #505 Kaw Jettribe, TNT Performance, Pro Watercraft Racing, RHAAS Products, Advanced Medical & Safety, Ryno Power, Aqua Nutz, Jet Dynamics



Jr. 10-12 Ski Stock Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Beach, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Fly Racing,



Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Beach, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Fly Racing,



Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Jack Briscoe Herriman, UT #76 Kaw Lizard Skinz, Jettrim, C4 Performance

Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking

Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Stevie Bascom LHC, AZ #365 Yam KMG racing, Sun Solutions Glass Tinting,*C57 Racing, Arnold’s Service Co., Gasket Technology, Pro Watercraft, Jet Pilot, PWC doctor

Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Aryana Thayer LHC, AZ #831 Kaw BP Concepts, GoFastUS, PeformancePWC.com, The Boat Brokers RV & Classic Cars, R & D, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Level Tile, Ryno Power



Freestyle Bobby Biggs Panorama City, CA The Braap Doctor, Hot Products, RRP Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 07:57 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 741 Re: Jettribe "Best of the West" Rd 1 & 2 IJSBA Western States Nationals Entry List There are three ways to pre-register for this race:

RPM Racing is now offering a multi class discount for the Best of the West Series events. Full price for the 1st class, 2nd class Jr. & Vintage is $50/class/day, all other classes except Pro & Freestyle are $75/class/day for 2nd class.



1.) Please click on either Official Entry Form (attached below -doc is in both Word & PDF) and fill it out and either: 1.)scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, April 23rd), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. Entry form is in both Word & PDF format below. Use either one (whichever works best for you).



2.) To register online, via Paypal, please click on the link below:

https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



3.) If you have no other option, please just email me the following info: Rider name, race#, Mfg, hometown, sponsors - please email to rpmracingent@yahoo.com I will confirm receipt and you will be considered pre-registered.



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, April 23rd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to April 23rd if paying on-site!! Attached Images 2018 Best of the West Round 1 2.jpg (133.0 KB, 0 views) Attached Files 2018 BOW Rd 1 & 2 BWRC West States Nationals Entry Form.doc (242.5 KB, 0 views)

