I have a 1998 900 stx with a a bad wear ring. just picked up a trailer that has a 2003 1100 sxi with a blown motor sitting on it, lol. so I took the pump off and it slipped right into my 900. seems like everything fits. Only difference I see is that the impeller is not only larger, but also much more square.

will the 1100 impeller cause issues? only thing i saw online is the other way. an 1100 ski with a 900 housing will overheat due to less cooling flow/psi.