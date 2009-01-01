Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 900stx swap to 2003 zxi 1100 pump? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location NJ Age 39 Posts 132 1998 900stx swap to 2003 zxi 1100 pump? I have a 1998 900 stx with a a bad wear ring. just picked up a trailer that has a 2003 1100 sxi with a blown motor sitting on it, lol. so I took the pump off and it slipped right into my 900. seems like everything fits. Only difference I see is that the impeller is not only larger, but also much more square.



will the 1100 impeller cause issues? only thing i saw online is the other way. an 1100 ski with a 900 housing will overheat due to less cooling flow/psi. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules