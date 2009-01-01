Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Market Value 1998 Kawasaki 1100 ZXi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Australia Age 45 Posts 1 Market Value 1998 Kawasaki 1100 ZXi HI All,



New to forum so please direct me to a more appropriate thread if needs be.



Looking at a Kawasaki 1998 1100 ZXi tomorrow..



Apparently its own good condition, etc etc etc and the guy os letting me test ride it.



Being VERY new to PWCs, is there somewhere I can get the market value of it (Like rebook for cars).



He is asking $3500 AUS.



Is there anything specific I should be looking for?



Cheers

-T #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,946 Re: Market Value 1998 Kawasaki 1100 ZXi If it looks real good and runs out good Im thinking more like $2500 AUD. Unless a jet ski just costs a lot more down under? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

