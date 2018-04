Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet pump pre 08 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2009 Location n.j Age 29 Posts 120 Superjet pump pre 08 07 superjet pump with drive shaft, Sbt wearring housing, billet blue stuby pump cone, and a hooker 10/16 prop. Pump has not been used since cpt replaced the pump bearings. Pump is tapped for dual cooling. Throwing in a black plastic reduction nozzle. Can be reached at 609-330-9239. 450 plus shipping



20180420_151224.jpg



20180420_151022.jpg



20180420_151109.jpg



20160703_171551.jpg



20160703_172010.jpg



20180420_165952.jpg



20180420_152511.jpg Attached Images 20180420_150608.jpg (2.26 MB, 3 views) Last edited by rowand44; Today at 05:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules