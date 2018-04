Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tracking Hours on your Ski - Tiny Tach?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 26 Tracking Hours on your Ski - Tiny Tach?? Hey guys,



Never seen or used these before... Wondering if it will work on the 2017 SXR.



So is the install just wrap wire around the spark plug wire - one of the 4 wires if you got four plugs?



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Tiny-Tach-T...MAAOSwEeFVQTxn



Thoughts?



