|
|
-
Resident Guru
WTB stxr stx-r parts
looking for a clean seat. prefer with green trim or all black
also need handlebar padding with any mounting hardware included.
shipped to riverside, ca 92501
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB stxr stx-r parts
You picked up that white and green one on the double trailer for 500$ didnt you, you lucky dog.
Originally Posted by dcashley84
looking for a clean seat. prefer with green trim or all black
also need handlebar padding with any mounting hardware included.
shipped to riverside, ca 92501
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Resident Guru
Re: WTB stxr stx-r parts
yep got it. its actually clean other than the seat and turf. i was surprised
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules