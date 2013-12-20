pxctoday

  Today, 03:43 PM #1
    dcashley84
    WTB stxr stx-r parts

    looking for a clean seat. prefer with green trim or all black
    also need handlebar padding with any mounting hardware included.

    shipped to riverside, ca 92501
  Today, 03:59 PM #2
    TaintlessEd
    Re: WTB stxr stx-r parts

    looking for a clean seat. prefer with green trim or all black
    also need handlebar padding with any mounting hardware included.

    shipped to riverside, ca 92501
    You picked up that white and green one on the double trailer for 500$ didnt you, you lucky dog.


  Today, 04:02 PM #3
    dcashley84
    Re: WTB stxr stx-r parts

    yep got it. its actually clean other than the seat and turf. i was surprised
