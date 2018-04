Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: another 4 wire to 5 wire post #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Indiana Posts 80 another 4 wire to 5 wire post I made these tables to help anybody in the future swapping motors from a sport cruiser or tandem sport to 650sx or x2.

If anybody sees any issues let me know and I will take it down and fix it. My regulator/rectifier table may not be the best.

If this is correct wiring it could be worth a sticky.



New Doc 2018-04-20_1.jpg

1984 Kawasaki JS 550

1988 Kawasaki 650SX

Thank you for that. I'll put it in my notes.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Indiana Posts 80 Re: another 4 wire to 5 wire post I know its a dead horse topic but it could be a nice print out to stick in a service manual.

I studied both wiring diagrams and believe this to be accurate. I also looked at some older post with user posting the setup with good results.

